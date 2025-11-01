Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Xander Resources Trading Down 5.7%

The company has a market capitalization of C$769,652.00, a PE ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40.

Xander Resources Company Profile

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, lithium, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville; Blue Ribbon; and Timmins Nickel projects.

