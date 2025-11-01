XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,300 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

XOMA Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Royalty Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

