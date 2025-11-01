Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

Xylem Stock Down 0.3%

XYL stock opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This represents a 25.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

