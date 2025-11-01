YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Short Interest Up 133.0% in October

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,200 shares, a growth of 133.0% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of YQQQ opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $19.19.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (YQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to the NASDAQ 100 Index, with a cap on potential gains. The fund pursues its objective through an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral YQQQ was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.
