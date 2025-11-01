Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 326,500 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the September 30th total of 138,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 334,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Zeo Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZEO
Insider Activity at Zeo Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeo Energy
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeo Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeo Energy by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 86,047 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Zeo Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000.
Zeo Energy Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of ZEO stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Zeo Energy has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.
Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter.
Zeo Energy Company Profile
Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes.
See Also
