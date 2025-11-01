Zevia PBC’s (ZVIA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZVIA. Zacks Research raised shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZVIA

Zevia PBC Trading Up 1.1%

ZVIA stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $175.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $44.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVIA. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,404,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 950.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 549,508 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 2,701.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 544,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 524,675 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 761,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 380,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 372,665 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.