Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Down 38.3% in October

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 81,700 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 132,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zhongchao in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Zhongchao stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Zhongchao has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

