ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK) Short Interest Update

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,000 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the September 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Get ZJK Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ZJK Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZJK

ZJK Industrial Stock Up 1.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZJK Industrial

Shares of NASDAQ ZJK opened at $2.68 on Friday. ZJK Industrial has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ZJK Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ZJK Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZJK Industrial by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZJK Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

About ZJK Industrial

(Get Free Report)

ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZJK Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZJK Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.