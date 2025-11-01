Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,466 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.8% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.88.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $250.50. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

