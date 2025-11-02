10,491 Shares in Immunome, Inc. $IMNM Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunome by 37.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,640 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Immunome by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,361,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after buying an additional 533,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunome by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after buying an additional 1,303,753 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Immunome by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,079,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,454,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Immunome by 1,115.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,413,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after buying an additional 3,132,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMNM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunome currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Immunome, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

