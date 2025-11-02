10,594 Shares in Valley National Bancorp $VLY Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.12. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $511.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.47 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

