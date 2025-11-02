1,787 Shares in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Bought by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,060.16. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EXE opened at $103.31 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $123.35. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

