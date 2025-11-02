21,513 Shares in Artivion, Inc. $AORT Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AORT. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Artivion by 9.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the first quarter worth $369,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the first quarter worth $2,969,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the first quarter worth $2,744,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,363.73. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Davis sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $471,723.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 208,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,335.26. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 74,858 shares of company stock worth $3,250,129 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AORT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artivion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Artivion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Artivion from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artivion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.97.

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.67. Artivion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $46.19.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.96 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

