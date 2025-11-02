3,685 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 168.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of CAVA Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.05.

NYSE:CAVA opened at $53.80 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.80 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $280.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

