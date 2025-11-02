4,673 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 224,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after acquiring an additional 27,784 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,321,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,726,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 255.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 466,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after buying an additional 344,781 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.11.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

