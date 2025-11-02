49,353 Shares in Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEP. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 74,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE KEP opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

