61,661 Shares in Nuvation Bio Inc. $NUVB Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 99,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

NYSE NUVB opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.39. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,413.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUVB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvation Bio news, insider Gary Hattersley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuvation Bio Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

