6,677 Shares in Global X DAX Germany ETF $DAX Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 21,285 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DAX opened at $43.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $283.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.02. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

