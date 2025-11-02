Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,473,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,376,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,898 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 116.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,246,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,127,000 after buying an additional 1,208,296 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $55,182,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,297 shares during the period.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.90. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

