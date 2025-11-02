Adagio Medical’s (ADGM) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.
Adagio Medical Stock Performance
Shares of ADGM stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. Adagio Medical has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.17.
Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Adagio Medical Company Profile
Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc, a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia.
