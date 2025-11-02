Adagio Medical’s (ADGM) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Adagio Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ADGM stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. Adagio Medical has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.17.

Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adagio Medical

Adagio Medical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adagio Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adagio Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,876,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after buying an additional 64,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Adagio Medical by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 821,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 121,261 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc, a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Stories

