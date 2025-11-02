Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.3% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $92,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $2,990,544,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,111,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $571,086,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $648.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $738.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $697.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

