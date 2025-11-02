Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.4% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gimbal Financial boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Council LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1%

GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $291.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.20.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

