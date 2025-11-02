AdaptHealth (AHCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect AdaptHealth to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $799.6240 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHCO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdaptHealth news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $79,786.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,045 shares in the company, valued at $486,937.85. The trade was a 14.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 318.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

