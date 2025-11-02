Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACET shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 154,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,816,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 63,691 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,277 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 33.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $62.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.62. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.42.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

