Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.6667.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACET shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ACET
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio Price Performance
NASDAQ ACET opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $62.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.62. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.42.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adicet Bio
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.