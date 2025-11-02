Adicet Bio’s (ACET) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d-) rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACET. HC Wainwright raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Adicet Bio Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 208.8% during the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 154,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,816,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 63,691 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

