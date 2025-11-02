Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Down 17.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) dropped 17.2% on Friday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.50. Desjardins currently has a sell rating on the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust traded as low as C$15.11 and last traded at C$15.26. Approximately 5,780,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 808% from the average daily volume of 636,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.42.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$16.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

