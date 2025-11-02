Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Down 17.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) was down 17.2% on Friday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.50. Desjardins currently has a sell rating on the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust traded as low as C$15.11 and last traded at C$15.26. Approximately 5,780,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 808% from the average daily volume of 636,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.42.
AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$16.72.
Read Our Latest Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.1%
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.