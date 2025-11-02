Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price Down 17.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 17.2% during trading on Friday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.50. Desjardins currently has a sell rating on the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust traded as low as C$15.11 and last traded at C$15.26. 5,780,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 808% from the average session volume of 636,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.42.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AP.UN. National Bankshares cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$16.72.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

