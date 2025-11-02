Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price Down 17.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.2% on Friday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.50. Desjardins currently has a sell rating on the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust traded as low as C$15.11 and last traded at C$15.26. 5,780,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 808% from the average session volume of 636,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.42.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$16.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.1%

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.50.

(Get Free Report)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.