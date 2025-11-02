Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Trading Down 17.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) traded down 17.2% during trading on Friday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.50. Desjardins currently has a sell rating on the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust traded as low as C$15.11 and last traded at C$15.26. 5,780,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 808% from the average session volume of 636,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.42.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$16.72.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

