Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Trading Down 17.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.2% during trading on Friday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.50. Desjardins currently has a sell rating on the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust traded as low as C$15.11 and last traded at C$15.26. 5,780,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 808% from the average session volume of 636,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.42.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$16.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

