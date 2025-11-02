Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,986 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.2% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Gimbal Financial lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $291.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. China Renaissance raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.20.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

