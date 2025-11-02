Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $291.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.20.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.