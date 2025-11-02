Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,078 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $291.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
