Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stake Decreased by Terra Alpha Investments LLC

Terra Alpha Investments LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.2% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $291.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day moving average of $199.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $306.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. New Street Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.20.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.