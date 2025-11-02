Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Position Decreased by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,229,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122,838 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $745,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 58,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 479,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.20.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

