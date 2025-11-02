Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Acquired Rep. Cleo Fields

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). In a filing disclosed on October 30th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Alphabet stock on October 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 9/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) on 9/19/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 9/18/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 9/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 9/17/2025.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $291.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Financial LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,157,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.