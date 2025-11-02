AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 75.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 102.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 564,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,388,000 after acquiring an additional 285,564 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 30.9% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 824,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 897,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,032,000 after acquiring an additional 159,527 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $9,962,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 91,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

