AlphaQuest LLC Has $234,000 Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 121.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 55,334 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 55,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $2,134,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. This trade represents a 66.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 6,185 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $216,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,720. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 111,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,155 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2%
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
