AlphaQuest LLC Has $235,000 Position in nLight $LASR

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its position in nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,902 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in nLight were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nLight by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,495,000 after purchasing an additional 74,163 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in nLight by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,034,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after buying an additional 156,285 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in nLight by 29.5% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,319,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 300,924 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLight by 140.4% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,207,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 705,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nLight by 13.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,034,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 124,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,083,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,726,508.22. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 62,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,937,091.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,319,038 shares in the company, valued at $71,866,987.62. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 374,980 shares of company stock valued at $10,650,501 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LASR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on nLight from $27.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut nLight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nLight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. nLight has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 2.48.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. nLight had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

