AlphaQuest LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $72,706,000. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $13,020,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 23.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 126.0% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $179.18 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.70 and a 200-day moving average of $207.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res cut American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.11.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

