AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 1,494 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 6,225.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 8,550.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 126.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommVault Systems Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $139.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.18. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $200.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $276.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded CommVault Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.10.

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $122,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,166 shares in the company, valued at $918,979.74. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 15,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,713,584.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,787,704.37. This represents a 17.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 55,942 shares of company stock worth $10,019,157 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

