AlphaQuest LLC Raises Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth $125,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.70 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GLDD. Zacks Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

