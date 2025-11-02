AlphaQuest LLC Raises Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 344.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 38.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.86 and a beta of 0.90. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $17.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $105,927.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 217,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,655.02. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $146,625.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 71,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,557.62. This trade represents a 15.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 73,789 shares of company stock worth $857,189 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.