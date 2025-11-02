AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Stock Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. $FG

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1,248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 173,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,569 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 737.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $33.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F&G Annuities & Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, EVP Leena Punjabi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,003.84. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.49. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

See Also

