AlphaQuest LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

In related news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,992,679.16. Following the sale, the director owned 82,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,636.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 40,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $5,678,078.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,502.40. This represents a 49.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,560 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,436. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOD opened at $153.85 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $166.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.22 and a 200 day moving average of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.91 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

