AlphaQuest LLC Sells 3,320 Shares of Cohu, Inc. $COHU

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 656,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 45,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 793.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cohu by 239.9% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 235,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 166,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cohu from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $126.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.98 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Cohu has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

