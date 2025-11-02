Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Lowered by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $250.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.