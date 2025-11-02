American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $133.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $122.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,732.96. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 166.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

