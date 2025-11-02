American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $139.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 price objective on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $122.85.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $587,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,732.96. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 18.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $253,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

